Royals Pickup Win Against Blue Jays While Cardinals Fall To The Diamondbacks

Let’s start with the good news first.

The Royals snap a three game losing streak last night.

Beat the Blue Jays at the K by a score of 3 -2.

Michael Waka didn’t have his best but grinded through four to third innings despite allowing 12 base runners.

Would only give up two runs and struck out four.

Would not factor in the decision.

That would be Chris Stratton and the bullpen as they would not allow a run the rest of the way.

In fact, one hit allowed and one walk allowed.

Brilliant work by the pen.

At the plate, Bobby Whitt Jr. comes through again.

He had his eighth double of the year.

Three hits overall, two RBI.

The top shortstop may be in the game hitting 3 -16 on the season.

Royals back to four games above 500.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals after some encouraging signs Monday, the big game tying home run by Paul Goldschmidt, walk off homer by Nolan Gorman, the birds get walloped last night by the Diamondbacks 14 -1.

This is after they took a 1 -0 lead in the first on a long home run by Wilson Contreras.

The Cardinal pitching just not up to the task.

Steven Matz and Zach Thompson each allowed seven runs apiece the Diamondbacks with 15 hits on the night including a grand slam.