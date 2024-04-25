Versailles Man Faces Felony Drug Charges Following Search Conducted On Monday

A 49-year-old Versailles man faces a felony drug charge after members of the Missouri Drug Task Force and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conduct a narcotics search on Monday.

The probable cause statement indicates that an unnamed person at the residence alleged that Douglas Norvell had put a sandwich size plastic bag containing meth into his pocket before law enforcement arrived.

A further search of the residence uncovered cut plastic straws and baggies of meth which had been placed in a kitchen trashcan.

Norvell, who has an open trafficking case in Cole County, was taken into custody and formally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Tuesday in Morgan County.

Bond was set at $25,000 pending a bond appearance hearing next week on the 30th.