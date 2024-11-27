High School Basketball Scores Across The Lake Region

A lot of High School Basketball is now underway for the winter season in the Lake Region.

Here’s a look at some of the past games and scores.

On Monday:

Belle beats Linn, 52 to 36.

Stoutland beats Macks Creek, 93 to 44.

Stover falls to Osceola, 29 to 36.

St. Elizabeth beats Russellville, 89 to 70.

Climax Springs falls to Wheatland, 48 to 43.

On Tuesday:

Belle beats New Haven, 69 to 35.

School of the Osage beats Centralia, 72 to 38.

Richland falls to Chamois, 55 to 23.

Eldon falls to Mountain Grove, 51 to 64.

Iberia falls to Tuscumbia, 83 to 60.

Warsaw wins over Sweet Springs, 63 to 33

The next round of games for Lake Area teams appears on Saturday, with Stoutland taking on Iberia.