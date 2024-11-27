Mizzou Preparing For Next Game As They Move Up In The Playoff Rankings

The Tigers moving up a couple of spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, currently situated at #21.

That’s a spot better than Barry Odom and UNLV, 2 spots better than the Fighting Illini of Illinois.

Tigers get the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday, the annual battle Line rivalry game and Mizzou sitting at eight wins, could get a 9th on Saturday and then their 10th in the bowl game.

That would be back-to-back seasons with double digit wins.

Also, coach drink’s team getting some good news apparently.

According to broadcast reports, red shirt junior center Connor Tollison is going to return for his senior season next year.

He was lost for the year a couple of weeks back due to a knee injury.

His return would be significant.

He’s viewed by many as a prospect at the next level.

Mizzou basketball.

Tonight they’re on the hardwood taking on Lindenwood 530 up in Columbia.

Tigers have bounced back nicely after that opening loss to Memphis, which, by the way, looks a lot better as the Memphis Tigers have run roughshod so far out in Maui.