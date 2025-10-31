High School Football Action Ready For Friday Night

All right folks, tonight is the night, the opening round of the district football playoffs in the state of Missouri.

And of course we’ve got coverage for you, 93.5 rocks The Lake is where it all begins as the Camdenton Lakers, winners of just two games this year, take on a Jeff City Jay opponent up in the state capital.

A team they saw back in Week 1 and lost 17 to 7.

But it’s a different Camden to offense.

The run of the Purple Time 5 wide.

Now we’ll have the coverage on 93.5 Rocks the Lake starting at six with the Motor Hut pregame show.

Osage, they’ve got a bye this week, but Eldon in that same district, they will meet Hallsville in a class three District 4.

Versailles meanwhile, maybe the toughest district in the state, they will take on 8 and 1 Centralia Tigers, still looking for their first win of the year.