High School Football Rankings Out – Lake Area Teams In The Mix

A lot to like about in the rankings today.

Starting in high school Class 5 football, the Camdenton Lakers.

After their resounding win over Jeff City Friday night, they have moved into the first poll of the year, sitting at #7 In Class 5

The Lakers ahead of fellow district in conference mate, Capital City.

Eureka and Grain Valley are ahead of Carthage, St. Pius the 10th.

Another conference and district mate, Jeff City, Halias, Webb City, Platte County, and the number one team in the state, Cardinal Ritter out of Saint Louis.

Tipton and Windsor do make the top 10….however, the Lebanon Yellow Jackets are outside of the top ten.

They are receiving votes, but they were beaten pretty soundly last week by Webb City.

They’re not the only ones, Warsaw & Lincoln were also outside the top 10 despite a win.

All other lake area schools are outside the top 10….at least for now.

Here’s a full rundown of all the rankings and where our Lake Area teams (in bold) stand via the Missouri Sports Network….

Class 1 State Rankings (9/2/24)

1. Marionville (1-0)

2. Adrian (1-0)

3. St. Vincent (1-0)

4. Tipton (1-0)

5. Marceline (1-0)

6. Windsor (1-0)

7. Milan (0-1)

8. Van Far (1-0)

9. North Platte (0-1)

10. Ash Grove (1-0)

Receiving votes: Penney (0-1), Salisbury (1-0), Lincoln (1-0), Scotland County (1-0), West Platte (1-0)

Class 2 State Rankings (9/2/24)

1. Lamar (1-0)

2. Valle Catholic (1-0)

3. Fair Grove (1-0)

4. Bowling Green (1-0)

5. Lafayette County (1-0)

6. East Buchanan (1-0)

7. Ava (1-0)

8. South Shelby (1-0)

9. Caruthersville (1-0)

10. Mid-Buchanan (1-0)

Receiving votes: Warsaw (1-0), Portageville (1-0), Father Tolton (0-1), Holden (1-0), Jefferson (1-0)

Class 3 State Rankings (9/2/24)

1. Blair Oaks (1-0)

2. Seneca (1-0)

3. Maryville (0-1)

4. Lift for Life (1-0)

5. Mt. Vernon (1-0)

6. Park Hills Central (1-0)

7. Southern Boone (1-0)

8. Chillicothe (1-0)

9. Dexter (1-0)

10. St. Francis Borgia (1-0)

Also receiving votes: Oak Grove (1-0), Cameron (0-1), Cassville (0-1), Odessa (0-1), Forsyth (1-0)

Class 4 State Rankings (9/2/24)

1. Kearney (1-0)

2. Lutheran North (0-1)

3. Smithville (1-0)

4. Hannibal (0-1)

5. Hillsboro (0-1)

6. Pleasant Hill (1-0)

7. Mexico (1-0)

8. Warrensburg (1-0)

9. Nevada (1-0)

10. Kirksville (1-0)

Receiving votes: Savannah (0-1), McDonald County (0-1), Parkway North (0-1), Warrenton (1-0), Harrisonville (1-0), Festus (1-0), Holt (1-0)

Class 5 State Rankings (9/2/24)

1. Cardinal Ritter (1-0)

T2. Platte County (1-0)

T2. Webb City (1-0)

4. Jefferson City Helias (1-0)

5. St. Pius X (0-1)

6. Carthage (1-0)

7. Camdenton (1-0)

8. Capital City (1-0)

T9. Eureka (1-0)

T9. Grain Valley (1-0)

Receiving votes: Cape Central (1-0), Lebanon (0-1), Hazelwood East (1-0), Republic (0-1), Fort Osage, 0-1, MICDS, 1-0, Rockwood Summit (0-1)

Class 6 State Rankings (9/2/24)

1. Liberty North (1-0)

2. CBC (1-0)

3. Rockhurst (1-0)

4. De Smet (1-0)

5. Lee’s Summit North (1-0)

6. Nixa (1-0)

7. Marquette (1-0)

8. Blue Springs South (0-1)

9. Oak Park (1-0)

10. Joplin (1-0)

Receiving votes: Blue Springs (1-0), Park Hill (1-0), Columbia Rock Bridge (0-1), Jackson (0-1), Seckman (1-0), Lee’s Summit (1-0)