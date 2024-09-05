Residents Across The Lake Line Up To Pay Respects For Officer Phylicia Carson

As expected, a large crowd of fellow officers, first responders and representatives from several municipalities across the state were joined by community members from around the lake area in packing Campana Hall at the Lodge of Four Seasons to pay respect and show support to fallen Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson and her surviving family members.

Many also lined up just off the roadways and on different overpasses along Officer Carson’s journey to her final resting place at the Freedom Cemetery in Linn Creek.

Officer Carson…who was 33, married and the mother to six children…passed last weekend in a pursuit-related traffic accident.

A 23-year-old suspect from Camdenton, who led officers on the high speed chase, has been charged under the new Valentine’s Law with a class-A felony for fleeing which allegedly resulted in her death.

He’s being held without bond.