fbpx

Sun. Sep 22nd, 2024

 

High School Football Results For The Lake Region Are Out

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Saturday, September 21st, 2024

The latest high school football results are out following Friday’s games across the Lake Region.

It was a tough loss for most of the Lake Area teams, with only School of the Osage, Lebanon and Warsaw coming off with wins.

Here’s how they shaped up….

 

Benton:

Cole Camp falls to Crest Ridge 47 to 21

Lincoln falls to Holden 42 to 6

Warsaw wins over Sherwood 49 to 7

Camden:

Camdenton falls to Helias 38 to 8

Laclede:

Lebanon wins over Willard 46 to 12

Miller:

Eldon falls to School of the Osage 41 to 22

School of the Osage wins over Eldon 41 to 22

Morgan:

Versailles falls to Eldorado Springs 49 to 8

Pulaski:

Waynesville falls to Neosho 42 to 20

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Saturday, September 21st, 2024

Reporter John Rogger