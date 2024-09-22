High School Football Results For The Lake Region Are Out

The latest high school football results are out following Friday’s games across the Lake Region.

It was a tough loss for most of the Lake Area teams, with only School of the Osage, Lebanon and Warsaw coming off with wins.

Here’s how they shaped up….

Benton:

Cole Camp falls to Crest Ridge 47 to 21

Lincoln falls to Holden 42 to 6

Warsaw wins over Sherwood 49 to 7

Camden:

Camdenton falls to Helias 38 to 8

Laclede:

Lebanon wins over Willard 46 to 12

Miller:

Eldon falls to School of the Osage 41 to 22

School of the Osage wins over Eldon 41 to 22

Morgan:

Versailles falls to Eldorado Springs 49 to 8

Pulaski:

Waynesville falls to Neosho 42 to 20