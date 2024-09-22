High School Football Results For The Lake Region Are Out

Sun. Sep 22nd, 2024
The latest high school football results are out following Friday’s games across the Lake Region.
It was a tough loss for most of the Lake Area teams, with only School of the Osage, Lebanon and Warsaw coming off with wins.
Here’s how they shaped up….
Benton:
Cole Camp falls to Crest Ridge 47 to 21
Lincoln falls to Holden 42 to 6
Warsaw wins over Sherwood 49 to 7
Camden:
Camdenton falls to Helias 38 to 8
Laclede:
Lebanon wins over Willard 46 to 12
Miller:
Eldon falls to School of the Osage 41 to 22
Morgan:
Versailles falls to Eldorado Springs 49 to 8
Pulaski:
Waynesville falls to Neosho 42 to 20