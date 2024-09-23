Meth and Fentanyl Drug Bust Within 100 Feet of Lake Ozark Elementary School

Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after methamphetamine, fentanyl and paraphernalia are allegedly uncovered at a residence less than 100-feet from a grade school in Lake Ozark.

33-year-old Jill Ann Parry, 32-year-old Cameron Caudill and 63-year-old Robert Louis Cody were taken into custody Friday night after Lake Ozark Police teamed up with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force to hit the house in the 14-hundred block of School Road, directly across the street from Heritage Elementary.

All three were taken to the Miller County Jail.

Cody has since been released after posting a $75,000 bond while Parry was also, apparently, released after posting her $250,000 bond. As of Monday afternoon, Caudill remained in custody on a $75,000 bond.