fbpx

Tue. Sep 24th, 2024

 

Meth and Fentanyl Drug Bust Within 100 Feet of Lake Ozark Elementary School

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Monday, September 23rd, 2024

Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after methamphetamine, fentanyl and paraphernalia are allegedly uncovered at a residence less than 100-feet from a grade school in Lake Ozark.

33-year-old Jill Ann Parry, 32-year-old Cameron Caudill and 63-year-old Robert Louis Cody were taken into custody Friday night after Lake Ozark Police teamed up with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force to hit the house in the 14-hundred block of School Road, directly across the street from Heritage Elementary.

All three were taken to the Miller County Jail.

Cody has since been released after posting a $75,000 bond while Parry was also, apparently, released after posting her $250,000 bond. As of Monday afternoon, Caudill remained in custody on a $75,000 bond.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Monday, September 23rd, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony