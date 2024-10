We had a busy Friday of high school football.

You heard it on 93.5 Rocks to Lake and KRMS TV, a classic in Columbia as the Lakers fall just short of Rock Bridge 35 to 30.

Incredible ballgame, Camdenton slips to 3-3 with the loss on the year.

School of the Osage continues to roll right along. They blow out Hallsville on the road 52 to 16. Indians are 5-1.

Eldon’s lost three in a row. They lose at Southern Boone 39-15.



Versailles, they fall at home to Clinton 20 to 6.

Warsaw is 6-0 after a 61-0 winner over El Dorado Springs .

Cole Camp s till winless, they fall to Butler 40 to 6.

Lincoln falls to Adrian 48 to 8.

Lebanon pulls off a win over Ozark 42 to 21.

And finally Waynesville, they fall to Glendale 45 to 20.