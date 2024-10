A man from Lincoln is seriously hurt in a one-vehicle accident on highway-5 near Millfork Lane in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 5:30 Sunday afternoon when 42-year-old Aaron Knueppel overcorrected after the pickup he was driving ran off the road sending it back across and off the opposite side before striking an embankment and a fence and then coming to rest in a field.

Knueppel was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.