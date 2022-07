The highway patrol reports at least four traffic accidents with several injuries happening in the lake area over the holiday weekend.

As of late Monday morning, the highway patrol says the four accidents resulted in two minor injuries, one moderate injury and three serious injuries.

Statewide, as of the same time, the highway patrol reported 58 accidents with four fatalities, 30 minor injuries and 25 moderate injuries.

Final holiday numbers are expected to be released on Tuesday (Today).