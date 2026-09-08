Highway Patrol Releases Labor Day Weekend Numbers

September 8, 2026

Q09082026



EMPHASIS: MSHP Reports Eight Traffic Fatalities, Zero Drownings, and Zero Boating Fatalities Over Labor Counting Period

Colonel Michael A. Turner, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, provides the following preliminary statistics related to the Labor Day holiday:

Eight people died and 82 were injured in 213 traffic crashes during the 2026 Labor Day holiday counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2026, and continued through 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2026.

2026 Labor Day Holiday Traffic Statistics

Traffic Crashes — 213

Traffic Crash Injuries — 82

Traffic Crash Fatalities — 8

DWI — 123

Boating Statistics

Crashes — 9

Injuries — 1

Fatalities — 0

Drowning — 0

BWI — 5

During the 2025 Labor Day holiday counting period the Patrol investigated 252 traffic crashes involving four fatalities and 123 injuries. Statewide, six people died and 423 were injured in 931 vehicle crashes in 2025. Nine boating crashes were investigated throughout Missouri in 2025.

Further details related to the traffic crashes and arrests can be found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website.

The fatality statistics in this news release could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report fatal traffic crashes after this news release is sent to the media.

Follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol on X @MSHPTrooperGHQ.