Fire Destroys Commercial Shop in St. Elizabeth

A commercial shop is destroyed by fire in St. Elizabeth.

Officials from the fire district say the call was received just after 10:00 Sunday night and upon arrival the shop was fully engulfed with a nearby residence in danger.

Crews were able to get a quick knock down and stop the blaze from any reported damage to the residence.

Mutual aid was provided by the Meta Fire and Rescue District and the Miller County Ambulance District.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was not released.