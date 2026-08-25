Highway Patrol Reports Two Fatal Accidents & Numerous Arrests Over The Weekend

A busy weekend in the lake area for the highway patrol reporting three accidents…two of them fatal…one injury while riding a PWC, and 13 arrests.

The fatal accidents were reported on eastbound-54 near A-Road in Camden County which took the life of a St. Charles man, and a UTV accident Saturday night in Benton County which took the life of a Sedalia man.

The other accident happened in Morgan County with one minor injury.

On the water, a woman suffered moderate injuries when she impacted the PWC she was riding after jumping a large wake at the 26-mile mark in Camden County.

And on the roadways, four people were arrested for alleged drunk driving and three for boating while intoxicated, three others for driving under the influence of drugs, one for stealing a motor vehicle, one for resisting arrest and harassment, and one for failure to appear in court.

Eleven of the arrests happened in Camden County with the other two happening in Miller County.