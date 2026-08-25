Area Fire Departments Participating In “Tanker Shuttle Training” This Week

Residents and motorists on the west side might be wondering this week what’s the deal with all the fire trucks and what’s happening.

There’s no cause for concern with the increased presence and movement of fire trucks from several districts participating in “mutual aid tanker shuttle training” for areas that don’t have fire hydrants.

The tankers will start by dumping their water at the Elk’s Lodge pond before heading to Purvis Road and continuing to Kings Point to refill with water, then leaving that area using Chelsie Road and then O-Road and back to the Elk’s.

The tankers will be repeating the route to practice maintaining a steady water supply in the case of fire suppression.

The training started on Monday and continues today and Thursday starting around 9:30 each morning and running until mid-to-late afternoon.