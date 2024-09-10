Highway Patrol SWAT Training Turns Heads at the Lake

What appeared to be some high drama unfolding on the lake complete with pirates and guns drawn was actually a part of some highway patrol SWAT training.

Social media was abuzz and those passing by the training location near the Grand Glaize bridges, at first, weren’t quite sure of what was happening.

Dan Zimmerly, from W-F-O Watersports, says he gladly volunteered his boat and some crew for the training which unfolded around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon.

There is no confirmation if any booty from the SWAT raid was seized during the operation.