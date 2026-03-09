Highway Patrol to Investigate Inmate Death in Camden County

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has been called upon to investigate an inmate death in the Camden County Jail.

Chief Deputy Scott Hines says detention officers reported an unresponsive 60-year-old inmate apparently suffering a medical emergency in the intake area late Sunday night.

Detention officers began lifesaving efforts which continued when medical providers from the Mid-County Fire District and Mercy Ambulance arrived on the scene.

Despite those efforts, the unidentified inmate was pronounced dead about an hour later.