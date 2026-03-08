Water Rescue After Vehicle Swept Off Road in Camden County

Some anxious moments just after 7:30 Saturday night in Camden County.

NEWS-03-09-2026 WATER RESCUE

Audio courtesy of Newsbreak with the dispatch call after the driver of a pick-up was swept off the road into about 5-and-a-feet of water.

Firefighters from the Southwest Camden County, Mid-County and Gravois districts along with Mercy Medical and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

An inflatable rescues boat was used to get the driver back to land. He was treated and released at the scene.