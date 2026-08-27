Homeless Man Charged with Stabbing in Miller County

A 46-year-old homeless man with an extensive record in the courtroom faces felony charges after a reported fight and a stabbing in the 200 block of South Mill Street in Eldon.

A probable cause statement alleges that Travis Young and the unidentified victim were involved in the fight last Friday, the 21st, during which the victim grabbed Young by the scrotum trying to break free. Young then pulled a knife and stabbed the man in the back. The injured man was taken to Lake Regional and then transferred to University Hospital.

Young, who was charged in July with misdemeanor peace disturbance after allegedly brandishing a BB gun in a separate incident at the Rock Island Park, is now also charged with First-Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action in connection to the fight.

He was being held, pending a case review, on a $200,000 bond.