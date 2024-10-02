Hotel, Restaurant & More Housing Are Being Planned For The Topsider Area

More housing, another hotel, a restaurant and other offerings could soon be cleared to locate within Osage Beach.

The Osage Beach Planning Commission is set to meet in its regular meeting next week with one discussion item appearing under new business.

That one item is a proposed special use permit to allow the applicant, MCM Development, to put in seven additional condo units on 8.5 acres in the area of Topsider Lane while, also, retaining the restaurant and hotel facilities required by the original P-U-D on the remaining 4.28 acres.

The current planned unit development consists of 139 condo units.

The Osage Beach Planning Commission meeting, next Tuesday in city hall, begins at 5:30.