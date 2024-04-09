Huskies Win College Basketball Championship Again

The Connecticut Huskies are champions again.

In college basketball they beat Purdue last night in a battle of number one seeds.

75 to 60 was the final and listen to this for the Huskies back -to -back national champions and they have won their last six NCAA tournament games all this year all last year by at least double digits.

Their smallest margin of victory last year was 13 in the final four over Miami.

Their smallest margin of victory this year’s tournament also in the final four 14 points over Alabama.

Just a stunning run of dominance by the Huskies is Dan Hurley a candidate for the soon -to -be open Kentucky job.