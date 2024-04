Cardinals bats relatively silent last night against the Phillies at home until the ninth inning.

Sacrifice flying Jordan Walker and an RBI hit by rookie Mason Wynn ties the game at three but ultimately it’s the Phillies that get the last laugh over the birds.

An RBI double by Alec Baum in the 10th.

Sacrifice fly Bryson Stott Philadelphia takes it by a score of five to three.

The Cardinals have lost their last two ball games.