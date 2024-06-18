HWP Makes Seven Arrests Over Past Weekend – Six Of Them Alcohol Related

The highway patrol reports at least seven arrests over the weekend in the lake area…all but one being alcohol-related.

The patrol reported four arrests on the roadway for alleged driving while intoxicated and two arrests on the water for alleged boating while intoxicated.

There was also one person arrested and put on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County Jail for felony tampering and property damage, and failure to keep proper outlook.

Five of the weekend arrests happened in Camden County…the other two in Miller County.