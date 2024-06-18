Lake Ozark Sees Traffic On The Rise As A Sign Of Another Good Summer

Although we are still only a few weeks into what many consider to be the official season at the lake, traffic appears to be brisk and it’s off to a good start.

“It’s a really hopping season already down on the strip. Got a couple of new businesses open down there, and everybody’s old favorites so…it looks, one month in, like it’s going to be another pretty happy season here in Lake Ozark.”

Administrator Harrison Fry also says the recent rain may have put a damper on some of the roadway projects, but progress has been good and up next is overlay work from School Road down to the city limits near Bagnell Dam.

“This project is set to go curb to curb…..so sidewalk to sidewalk, that includes the driving lanes, the turn lanes and the parking areas that the city owns.”

No timeframe was given for that part of the overlay work to be finished.