Illinois Fugitive Captured in Miller County

A Blue Island, Illinois, man wanted for about six-and-a-half years on multiple felony warrants out of Cook County, Illinois, is taken into custody in the lake area.

Documents filed in the Miller County Courthouse indicate that 29-year-old Jose Manuel Rocha-Ruiz had been wanted on two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Rocha-Ruiz now also faces three felony fugitive from out of state charges in Miller County.

The sheriff’s department online roster shows that Rocha-Ruiz is not in Miller County custody any longer.