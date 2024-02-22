Teen Safety Program Underway At The School Of The Osage

Teen safety is taking center-stage in the School of the Osage District.

District Communications Director Corey Toenges says the annual state mandated Teen Safety training is being presented in conjunction with Kids Harbor.

“Main topics that are going to be covered is bullying, cyberbullying, online dangers, peer pressure, and emotional and physical safety.”

Toenjes also tells KRMS News, safety presentations aside, education on such topics really need to start at home and continue with those we entrust to take care of our young kids.

“We do our best to foster as safe of an environment. As soon as kids, you know, walk onto our school buses, into our buildings, we do everything we can. But like I said, in a tight knit community like this one, it is, it’s a team effort, everything from at home to at school to out in our community.”

The Teen Safety training started today (Thursday) with freshmen and sophomores, and then continues Friday with juniors and seniors.