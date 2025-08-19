fbpx

Investigation Continues After Lebanon Man Collapses, Dies, Following Traffic Accident in Miller County

The investigation into the death of a Lebanon man who collapsed a short time after being taken into custody following a traffic accident on Friday continues in Miller County.

Coroner Caleb Shelton says 54-year-old Albert Clark was involved in the accident near Missouri-42 and Crestwood Drive before fleeing on foot and later arrested by the highway patrol.

Clark was taken to Lake Regional after he collapsed and pronounced dead after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy performed on Monday in Boone County reportedly revealed a plastic bag in Clark’s stomach and a urinary drug screen presumptively tested positive for T-H-C and methamphetamine.

No other possible causes of death were identified.

At the time of the arrest and death, Clark was facing an open drug charge in Miller County.

Reporter Mike Anthony