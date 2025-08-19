Investigation Continues After Lebanon Man Collapses, Dies, Following Traffic Accident in Miller County

The investigation into the death of a Lebanon man who collapsed a short time after being taken into custody following a traffic accident on Friday continues in Miller County.

Coroner Caleb Shelton says 54-year-old Albert Clark was involved in the accident near Missouri-42 and Crestwood Drive before fleeing on foot and later arrested by the highway patrol.

Clark was taken to Lake Regional after he collapsed and pronounced dead after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy performed on Monday in Boone County reportedly revealed a plastic bag in Clark’s stomach and a urinary drug screen presumptively tested positive for T-H-C and methamphetamine.

No other possible causes of death were identified.

At the time of the arrest and death, Clark was facing an open drug charge in Miller County.