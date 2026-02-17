Jeff City Man Facing Property Damage Charges In Miller County

A 23-year-old man from Jefferson City faces pending charges after being arrested by the highway patrol Sunday morning in Miller County.

The highway patrol report alleges that Asa Pezley had been driving while using an electronic communication device resulting in property damage.

Pezley is also accused of careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and a pending felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident with more than $1,000 property damage.

Pezley has been released after posting a $10,000 bond.