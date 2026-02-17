Annual CVB Dinner Approaching Fast – RSVPS Requested By March

Chicken picatta and an eight-ounce sirloin with sides are on the menu for this year’s Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau’s annual dinner at the Lodge of Four Seasons.

The evening, on Tuesday the 24th, will also feature a reception and silent auction followed by the dinner and a program.

The cost is $5 per person with 10-seat tables available for $450.

Those wanting to attend the annual dinner need to RSVP by the end of the day on March 5 by calling the CVB or downloading the dinner invitation on the CVB’s website.