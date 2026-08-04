Job Postings Decrease 4.7% Compared To Last Year In The Show Me State

Total job postings in Missouri decreased 4.7 percent from June 2025 to June 2026.

That’s according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center which also reports, in June of this year, there were 71,490 online postings compared to 75,000 in June 2025.

Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers had the largest increase in job postings at 104% while First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers had the largest decrease coming in at a negative 31%.

The increase in postings for Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers has marked the fourth month in a row reflecting an increase.

Full Report: