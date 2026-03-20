Kansas City Sexual Offender Charged with Allegedly Attempting to Produce Child Porn

A 28-year-old Kansas City man identified as a registered sex offender is charged in the U.S. District Court for attempting to produce child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says Addison Jones is charged with attempted production of child porn and an additional charge for allegedly committing the crime as a registered offender.

An affidavit filed with the complaint alleges that Jones communicated with a 10-year-old boy over the internet trying to obtain depictions of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood.