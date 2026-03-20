Osage Beach Needing Little League Umpires

The City of Osage Beach is searching for a few good men, or women, to help serve as umpires for the upcoming little league seasons.

Parks and Rec Manager Eric Gregory says with a little knowledge about the game, it’s a good way to earn some extra money outside your regular job.

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Gregory also says you also need to keep a level head when dealing with some of the parents and spectators who may not always agree with your calls.

More information about any requirements for the job is available on the Osage Beach website or by contacting the parks and rec office.