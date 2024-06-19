Kansas Legislator Votes To “Court” KC Chiefs & Royals To “Move States” As Missouri Lags On Stadium Replacements

Well, here’s a story that’s been bubbling up for a while and now starting to gain some traction on the west side of the state for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the KC Royals…

Both looking for new stadiums in downtown Kansas City, but they’re not getting much assistance from the state of Missouri

So they have at least kicked the tires a little bit on the possibilities over on the Kansas City Kansas side and apparently on Tuesday the Kansas Legislature passed a plan to court both the Royals and the Chiefs, Possibly bringing them over.

It’s a star bond that was passed passed by a margin of 27 to 8

That bill now heads to the desk of the governor of Kansas

Could the Royals and Chiefs Start playing in Kansas? It’s years away, but certainly appears to be a possibility….