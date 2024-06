An Eldon woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway-54 at Brazito Road in Cole County.

The highway patrol says it happened when a 16-year-old boy from Jefferson City tried to cross the highway and struck the back of the westbound vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Bella Rousselow, of Eldon.

The teenager was uninjured while Rousselow suffered minor injuries and was taken to Capital Region for treatment.