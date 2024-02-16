KC Man Sentenced To 8 Years In DOC For Fatal Crash In Morgan County

A Kansas City, Kansas, man who was charged in connection to an alleged fatal DWI wreck has been sentenced in Morgan County to spend the next eight years in the department of corrections.

37-year-old Alexander Luttrell was originally charged in September-2022 with DWI-death of another, driving on the wrong side of the road and two counts of involuntary manslaughter after passing several vehicles on highway-5 near Versailles before striking another car head-on driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford of Versailles…Stafford died as a result of his injuries.

Luttrell avoided a jury trial entering a guilty plea back in December to the count of DWI-causing the death of another, and was sentenced on Thursday to the eight years.

Stafford’s parents were also previously awarded $25,000 in a wrongful death lawsuit against Luttrell.

Presiding over the case and handing judgement against Luttrell was the Honorable Circuit Judge Matthew Phillip Hamner.