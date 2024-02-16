Friday Sports Report Talking NCAA, Mizzou, MLB & Golf

A leading scorer in the history of NCAA women’s basketball, it’s Kaitlyn Clark at the University of Iowa.

She broke the record last night early on in the Hawkeyes game against the Michigan Wolverines.



Mizzou basketball, we sound like a broken record.

We have for a while Tigers still looking for that elusive first conference win. Tomorrow they try to get it on the road. They take on Ole Miss down in Oxford.

Tigers currently 0 -4 -11 in the SEC.

They are 8 -16 overall.

Tip time at Ole Miss tomorrow night will be set for 7 -30.

Major League Baseball will have a new commissioner but not until 20 -29.

Rob Manfred announcing yesterday that would be his final year.

In fact, it will be early in the year in 20 -29 that he will step aside.

Certainly has been a controversial figure in the sport.

Many rules that have not been universally embraced but he will still be around through the 20 -28 season at least.



And finally Tiger Woods first competitive round of the PGA Tour since last year’s Masters went okay.

Had a shank though on his final hole.

Shoots a one over par