KC Royals Debut New Trade Players During Recent Game Against Red Sox

Well, after last week’s trade deadline, a lot of players making their Royals debut, The latest being Ryan Burgert last night getting the call on the mound against the Boston Red Sox.

Acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Freddy Fermin deal, Burgert turned out to be pretty good.

5 2/3 innings, two runs, two hits, two walks, two strikeouts.

But not enough as Kansas City had to try and tame Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet, who was certainly on top of his game.

7 innings, two runs would strike out eight, running his record to 13 and 4 as the Red Sox win six to two.

Royals slipped to two games below the 500 mark, dropping the first two in this series against the Red Sox.