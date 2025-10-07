Kehoe’s Office Makes A Few More Judge Appointments For The Show Me State

Governor Mike Kehoe’s Office has announced two more judicial appointments.

Julia Koester, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed as Circuit Judge in the 32nd Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Koester currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge in the 32nd Judicial Circuit. She previously worked for 13 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Cape Girardeau County. She earned her Juris Doctor from St. Louis University School of Law and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Creighton University. She currently serves on the board of directors for Mercy Hospital Southeast and the Cape West Rotary Club. Koester will fill the vacancy created by RSMO 478.710, established under Senate Bill 218.

Joseph Murray III, of Farmington, was appointed as Circuit Judge in the 24th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Murray is an Associate Circuit Judge in the 24th Judicial Circuit. He was previously the principal and owner of Murray Law, LLC. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Law and holds bachelor’s degrees in history and finance and banking from the University of Missouri. He is an active member of his community, currently serving on the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Farmington Elks Lodge. Murray will fill the vacancy created by RSMO 478.690, established under Senate Bill 218.