Is Missouri A Safe State To Live? Wallethub Gives Us A Dismal Rating In New Study

How safe is the State of Missouri…?

According to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com, the Show-Me State is the 10th most dangerous place to live.

WalletHub used 52 key metrics in the study including the numbers of murders, fatalities on the roadways and in the workplaces, the numbers of sex offenders per capita and loss amounts from climate-related disasters.

Missouri did fare the best when it comes to law enforcement with a number-18 ranking.

Overall, the study put New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont as the safest states across the country while Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana were identified as the least safe states.

Here’s the full report:

With over 11,000 Americans having died from gun violence this year and the country having experienced 27 billion-dollar climate disasters in 2024, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Safest States in America, as well as expert commentary.

In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to the total loss amount from climate disasters per capita to the unemployment rate.

Safety in Missouri (1=Safest; 25=Avg.)

Overall rank for Missouri: 41 st

46 th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 44 th – Assaults per Capita

– Assaults per Capita 37 th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 30 th – Job Security

– Job Security 28 th – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

– Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers 25 th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

– Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel 18 th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

– Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita 28 th – Sex Offenders per Capita

– Sex Offenders per Capita 34th – Share of Uninsured Population

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-to-live-in/4566