Is Missouri A Safe State To Live? Wallethub Gives Us A Dismal Rating In New Study

Wed. Oct 8th, 2025
How safe is the State of Missouri…?
According to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com, the Show-Me State is the 10th most dangerous place to live.
WalletHub used 52 key metrics in the study including the numbers of murders, fatalities on the roadways and in the workplaces, the numbers of sex offenders per capita and loss amounts from climate-related disasters.
Missouri did fare the best when it comes to law enforcement with a number-18 ranking.
Overall, the study put New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont as the safest states across the country while Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana were identified as the least safe states.
Here’s the full report:
Safety in Missouri (1=Safest; 25=Avg.)
