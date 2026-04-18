Giant Asteroid Expected To “Pass Close To Earth” In Three Years

NASA says a huge asteroid will pass close to Earth in three years. But will it present any danger?

The asteroid, which is the size of three football fields, is named Apophis, after the Egyptian god known as the “god of chaos.”

It will come within 20 thousand miles of Earth, closer than many orbiting satellites, on April 13th, 2029.

Apophis poses no danger to Earth, so it won’t be Armageddon.

NASA says asteroids of Apophis’ size only come that close to Earth once every few thousand years, so it will give scientists a rare chance to learn much more about them.

Photo: Artist’s impression of asteroid (99942) Apophis. Credit: ESA-Science Office