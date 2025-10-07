Festival Season Coming To An End? Not So Fast Says Osage Beach….

Now that we are officially in the fall season with this year’s Turkey Fest in Eldon and the Apple Fest in Versailles now in the past it’s time to roll the sidewalks up in the lake area.

Not so fast.

The fall festival season continues this weekend coming up with a change of venue to Osage Beach City Park.

“There’s going to be food trucks, concessions, there’s going to be a vendor market, there’s going to be samples of bounce houses, petting zoo, the local animal shelters, contests for adults and kids.”

Mayor Michael Harmison also says the festivities, which will also include music, will run from 10-4 on Saturday.

And if weather may be a concern, as of right now, the forecast is calling for lots of sunshine and 80 for the high temperature on Saturday.