Keys to the City Presented to Joe and Mike Page

Two influential business leaders for the past 48 or 49 years are recognized for their investment and contributions in the lake area.

Joe and Mike Page were honored during this week’s board of aldermen meeting when Mayor Dennis Newberry presented them with keys to the city.

The Pages contributions to the city began back in 1976 when they opened up the Leather Man. They have also been responsible over the years for several other establishments including Dogpatch, the Dogpatch Arcade and Summer U-S-A along with Grandma’s Candy Kitchen and Good Time Charlie’s.

And if that’s not enough, the Pages are also two of the founding members of the Bagnell Dam Strip Association.

(Pictured, left to right: Ward II Alderman Johnnie Franzeskos, Ward I Alderman Pat Thompson, Ward III Alderman David Ridgely, Mayor Dennis Newberry, Joe Page, Mike Page, Ward III Alderman Carol Denny, Ward I Alderman Judy Neels, and City Administrator Harrison Fry)