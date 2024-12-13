Planning Begins for Updated Camden County Hazard Mitigation Plan

Representatives from several agencies converged on Camdenton City Hall Thursday morning to begin an overhaul of the Camden County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.

Several of the topics discussed during the planning meeting included: the purpose of having such a plan, different hazards that could require a widespread agency response, a critical facility inventory, updating the mitigation strategy and grant opportunities associated with having an approved plan on the books.

Each of the jurisdictions involved will complete informational packets which will then be submitted to the Mark Twain regional planning committee to put together as the new mitigation plan for Camden County to be officially adopted as of September-2025.

The previous plan, most recently updated in 2020, was 359 pages.