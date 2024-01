Falling asleep at the wheel is being blamed for an accident on westbound-54 near Old Tuscumbia Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:30 Monday morning sending the eastbound car driven by 52-year-old Nancy Gresham, of Kirksville, across the median and the westbound lanes before striking the embankment and overturning.

Gresham was wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.