Lake Rep Jeff Vernetti Named To CSG Henry Toll Fellowship Class Of 2026

Lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti has been named one of 48 public servants selected by the Council of State Governments for the 2026 class of the CSG Henry Toll Fellowship.

The Fellowship recognizes a select group of public servants who have demonstrated exceptional promise and a commitment to collaborative leadership and public service.

Vernetti says he is honored to represent his District and the State of Missouri and looks forwards to collaborating with other Henry Toll fellows to expand his leadership and communication skills.

Being selected, Vernetti will join other fellows representing 32 states, the U.S. territories and all three branches of the state government in Lexington, Kentucky, for the program’s convening August 21st through the 25th.