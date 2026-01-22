Lake Area Chambers Begin Prepping For Upcoming Season

Several lake area chambers of commerce are continuing to focus on the planning of several events, many of which are pretty much right around the corner.

“It is that season for us where it’s kind of event after event and everything is kind of coming to a head right now and it’s really exciting to get these things going and kick off the season with a bank.”

Michelle Cook, Director of the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce, also says some of the more popular happenings and events coming up include the Leadership Camden County program continuing along with the business expo and the Dogwood Festival.

More info about the chamber and its events can be found on the chamber’s website.