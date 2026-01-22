Man Arrested For Charging Phone & Eating Pulled Pork In Someone’s House

In a story reported by KOLR-TV in Springfield, a Springfield man is facing a first-degree burglary charge in Greene County after allegedly making himself at home sitting on a Walnut Grove couple’s porch apparently charging his phone and then letting himself in the back door to chow down on some leftover pulled pork before leaving.

The man, identified as Josh Peacock according to documents left behind in a backpack, was captured on surveillance video being in the home for about 25 minutes while the couple was asleep.

Springfield police were able to track Peacock down and book him with a $15,000 bond into the Greene County Jail (where the food more than likely will not be as good as the pulled pork).