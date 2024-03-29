Lake Area Fire Districts Urge No Burning During Dry Spell

Lake area fire districts are urging against open burning until further notice.

“We just ask everybody to please, please, please…..do not burn…until it greens up and we get some appreciable moisture.”

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen goes on to say that there’s really only one common denominator as to how natural cover fires start.

“Sometimes it’s not criminal….it’s just somebody burning leaves. But it was intentionally set, and it was set…on a day…when it shouldn’t have been.”

While Mid-County responded to seven separate fires on Sunday, the Southwest Camden County District answered the call to at least nine brush fires alone on Thursday.

The combination of dry and windy conditions with low humidity will keep fire danger high through most of the weekend.