Linn Creek Man Arrested For Numerous Child Porn Images & Videos

A 61-year-old is taken into custody on several felony counts of possessing more than 20 pictures or film and video images of child pornography.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that a Cyber Tipline Report alerted deputies to a residence in Linn Creek where John Edward Clark initially resisted by closing and locking a door to the living quarters in the basement.

Deputies made forced entry and uncovered at least 245 images of suspected child porn and a glass pipe containing methamphetamine. Clark is formally charged with ten counts of possessing child porn and one count of possessing a controlled substance and is being held without bond.

Also arrested at the scene was Eric Sinner who’s charged with possession of a controlled substance…also believed to be meth…but not in connection to the porn.